Home » entertainment » Regional Cinema » Amid Kiccha Sudeep Campaigning for BJP Reports, Actor's Rule of Joining Politics Statement Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Amid Kiccha Sudeep Campaigning for BJP Reports, Actor's Rule of Joining Politics Statement Goes Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 10:56 IST

Bengaluru, India

Kiccha Sudeep is rumoured to be campaigning for BJP in the Karnataka elections.

Kiccha Sudeep is rumoured to be joining hands with BJP in Karnataka, campaigning for them at the upcoming Karnataka elections.

Rumour has it that Kiccha Sudeep is likely to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly elections taking place next month. The actor is said to announce his political plan on Wednesday, April 5. While all eyes are on the Kannada actor, his conversation about politics at CNN-News18 Bengaluru Townhall which took place earlier this year has resurfaced and is going viral now.

At the time, the Vikrant Rona actor made headlines for his meeting with Congress leader DK Shivakumar. When asked about the meeting, Kiccha Sudeep gave a cryptic reply. “The first norm of politics is never discuss your opinion, don’t give a hint," he said at the Townhall.

The statement resurfaced just a few hours after it was reported that Sudeep will be announcing his political plans at a press conference in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai. Although it is unclear if he will just extend his support in form of campaigning or if he will be contesting as a BJP candidate in the elections. Sources close to Sudeep say there is a meeting at the actor’s house at 10 am today to discuss with family members whether he would join the BJP and take a plunge into electoral politics or just campaign for the party.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Sudeep has received death threat letters after his political plans made the headlines. An FIR was filed against an unknown person who reportedly issued a letter threatening to release private videos of the Sandalwood star. Officials said the threat letters were received by Sudeep’s manager Jack Manju. After bringing it to the actor’s attention, an FIR was registered at the Puttenahalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

Sudeep is a Kannada superstar. He made his acting debut in 1997 with the film Thayavva and went on to star in films such as Vaalee, Kiccha, Hubli, No 73, Shanthi Nivasa, Kiccha Huccha, Eega and more.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18.
first published:April 05, 2023, 10:56 IST
last updated:April 05, 2023, 10:56 IST