Amitabh Bachchan All Set To Host Kaun Banega Crorepati 15; Show To Premiere On THIS Day

Popular Indian television game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, is set to return with its 15th edition. Sony Entertainment Television has revealed the launch date, bringing back the adored host, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, to the small screen. A promo announcing the premiere date was shared on social media by the makers. “Gyaandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandaar tareeke se, #KaunBanegaCrorepati aa raha hai aapse milne ek naye roop mein! 😍❤️” The premiere of the show is scheduled for August 14, and it will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. “Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati 14th Aug se, Som-Shukr raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par,” it was captioned.

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan warmly welcomes participants and viewers to the latest season of the show, offering a glimpse of the thrilling content that awaits the audience. Towards the end, he says, “#newbeginning," adding to the excitement.

In a previous promo shared by SET last month, Amitabh Bachchan hinted at a tech-savvy twist in the upcoming season of KBC, suggesting exciting changes in the show. “India has embraced change; a change that fosters growth, a change that has rehauled our mindset and a change that drives new aspirations. In India, ‘badi shaan se, bade gyan se – dekho sab kuch badal raha hai’, and mirroring this transformation is the nation’s biggest game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati,” read a statement by the channel.

Recently, on his official blog, Big B shared a few photos from the game show’s set and revealed that he himself initiated the tradition of running towards the set during the show’s opening, despite being advised against it. He wrote in Hindi, “This activity of running on to set started because I insisted. I was stopped by many. But I was determined. I will always run, on the shoulders of those who love.”

Amitabh Bachchan also reflected on the lively atmosphere on the set and wrote about his fondness for applauding the audience. He wrote, “The applause for the audience, in line for the distilled energy need; it takes a lot to keep them, feed them without greed…" The host acknowledged that it is the audience who truly shapes the show, stating, “They make the show, they are the life, never ignored… their love for us is never overboard…" Big B ended his blog with a heartfelt note for the audience, assuring them, “What is needed will be done with aplomb; their eventual grace, the evening psalm…"