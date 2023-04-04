Amruta Khanvilkar's Surprise Birthday Party For Himanshu Malhotra Is Pure Couple Goals

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra are one of the most adorable couples in the Hindi television industry. They are often seen expressing their love on social media. Recently, the diva shared a beautiful video from her husband Himanshu’s birthday party which is going viral on social media.

On the occasion, Amruta planned a surprise party for Himanshu. Sharing the video, Amruta penned a long note for Himanshu which is garnering everyone’s attention. The actress wrote, “HIMI this day is so special to all of us who love you and respect you. You are rare and precious to each one of us in your own special way. The one feeling you have always known is “giving”. Be it love, care, forgiveness and so much more. Thankyou for coming into my life and being my constant in every aspect of life. There is truly no one like you and there will never be happy bday my best friend. Happy bday."

At the end, she also thanked the guests, including Monnik Kakhanna, Nehaa Mishra, Naman Shaw, Krivaan Shaw, Chitrashi and Dhruv who attended the party. Watch the video here:

Seeing the video, fans showered good wishes for the couple in the comments section.

Talking about Amruta and Himanshu’s personal life, the duo first met as co-participant on the sets of India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. During the show, they fell in love, as per reports. Then after a decade of dating, the couple finally got married on January 24, 2015, in Delhi. In the same year, they both participated in the dancing reality show Nach Baliye 7 and the couple won the title.

On the work front, Amruta’s role in the 2022 Marathi-language epic historical action drama Har Har Mahadev was widely appreciated. The movie was written and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande and bankrolled by Zee Studios along with Sunil Phadtare under the banner of Shree Ganesh Marketing And Films. The film was a huge hit and became the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of the year. On the other hand, Himanshu is currently seen in the Hindi-language historical TV serial Swaraj which airs on Doordarshan.

