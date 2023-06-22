Anupamaa Faces New Challenges As Toshu Wants To Move Out of Shah House

Anupamaa has captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and outstanding performances by Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. The upcoming episodes will bring new challenges for Anupama. In the recent track, the dynamics within the Shah household take another unexpected turn as Toshu expresses his desire to move out. Anupama and Vanraj are taken aback by Toshu’s sudden demand and Anu questions his reasoning behind it. Toshu reveals that the continuous conflicts and arguments within the family have left him sceptical. Pointing out Dimpy and Samar’s nature, Toshu states that he finds it difficult to tolerate their behaviour.

Leela then highlights when Toshu had created dramas in the past, Samar didn’t have any issues with him. Toshu counters by pointing out that now Dimpy is also a part of the equation. Kinjal intervenes, urging Toshu to carefully consider his words before speaking. Toshu insists that he doesn’t want his daughter to grow up in an environment filled with tension.

Anupama steps in to remind Toshu that he cannot make such decisions alone and should consider Kinjal’s opinion as well. Surprisingly, Kinjal states that she will not leave her family behind and will stay with them, regardless of Toshu’s decision.

As tensions rise within the Shah family, the upcoming episode will bring a number of twists and turns that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anupama💕 (@anupa_maa2k23)

On the other hand, viewers will witness Nakul engaging in manipulative mind games, aiming to tarnish Anupama’s reputation before Malti Devi and fracture their trusted bond. Even Malti Devi finds herself stressed about Anupama’s ability to handle her Gurukul in America.

In the upcoming episode, the story will take a dramatic turn as Nakul will be seen making a plan to convince Malti Devi to arrange a competition between himself and Anupama. During the competition, he’ll intentionally cause harm to Anu, leaving her injured.

Malti Devi grows suspicious of the incident and decides to review the CCTV footage to find the culprit. Nakul becomes anxious as his actions may be exposed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anupama💕 (@anupa_maa2k23)

The storyline has been filled with enough drama ever since Anupama joined Gurukul and now her dream of going to America hangs in the balance.