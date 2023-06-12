Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Thanks Makers For Not Bowing Down To Casting Stereotypes Of TV

Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa has been among the TRP chart leaders since its premiere in 2020. The show marked the comeback of Rupali, establishing her as one of the top actresses in the television industry. Talking about the show in a recent interview, Rupali thanked the makers for giving her a chance and keeping the casting for the show real. She emphasised that while makers usually go for younger actresses to play roles of older women on TV, things have been different in the case of Anupamaa

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress expressed her gratitude towards the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, for his realistic approach to casting. “I thank God that he chose me to play the character, his protagonist, and gave me the opportunity not only to showcase my talent but he also took a huge risk with casting a 42-year-old protagonist for the role of a 42-year-old,” she said.

“Television mein generally hota hai ki younger ladkia ma ban jati hain aur 25-26 saal mein aapka 20-25 sal ka beta dikha diya jata hai (generally what happens in the TV industry is young girls are cast as mothers of sons aged 20-25),” Rupali added.

The actress said that Rajan Shahi kept the timeline and the age line real, and it was among the reasons that made her feel connected to the character.

Rupali Ganguly further spoke about the success of Anupamaa, stating that she feels fortunate to have received such an opportunity in her life. According to her, it is not only her love for acting but also her fondness for the television medium that makes this experience special. She believes that television has played a significant role in shaping her career and giving her the recognition she aspired to achieve.

Rupali also acknowledged the support of her husband, whom she described as a “Rockstar." Rupali told, “He encouraged me to go out when I was in two minds about whether I should take it when my child was just 6.5 years old. Without him, I’m nothing."

Although she regrets not being able to spend as much time with her child, Rupali appreciates having a spouse who defies traditional gender roles and willingly assumes the role of the primary caregiver. The actress admitted that her husband values her talent and encourages her to showcase it, despite not needing her to work for financial reasons.

Meanwhile, recent speculation states that a prominent Bollywood star is set to make an important guest appearance on Anupamaa. The identity of this celebrity, though, has been kept under wraps, creating an air of secrecy around the much-anticipated revelation.

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus and can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar as well.