Archana Puran Singh Pranked On The Kapil Sharma Sets; RJ Naved Says 'Ye Peeke Yeha..'

The teaser of this week’s The Kapil Sharma Show reveals how actor Archana Puran Singh’s house help becomes the target of a prank call by RJ Naved. Kapil requests Naved to call Bhagyashree, Archana’s house help, who happens to be present at the actor’s home. Naved, in his signature style, changes his voice and dials Bhagyashree’s number using Archana’s phone.

As the call connects, Naved says, “Haanji who is this? I found the phone here, ye peeke talli padi hai yaha pe (Archana is lying down here completely sloshed),” adding, “Uthaa ke leke jaao na inko (please pick her up).” The help replies, “Nahi, meri madam kabhi aise nahi karti, woh toh peeti he nahi (She can never do this, she is a teetotaller).

The promo concludes with Archana joining others on stage, visibly shocked by the prank call. The upcoming episode features the star cast of Carry On Jatta 3, including Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dillon, and Jaswinder Bhalla, as seen in the teaser.

Only a week back, Krusha Abhishek celebrated his birthday on the sets of the show. Archana Puran Singh, an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show, took to Instagram to wish Krushna on his birthday. In the video that she shared, Krushna can be seen cutting a birthday cake, while Kapil sings Sukhbir’s popular song, Tare Gin Gin. The team of Carry On Jatta – Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon and Gurpreet Ghuggi – can also been seen behind them. Kiku Sharda can be seen adding to the fun with a few dance steps.