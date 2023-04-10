Arjun Ashokan's Khajuraaho Dreams Teaser Has This Reference To Dulquer Salman’s Charlie

Malayalam actor Arjun Ashokan is all set for his upcoming film Khajuraaho Dreams. Directed by Manoj Vaasudev, Saregama Malayalam unveiled its teaser yesterday (April 9). Within a day, the teaser generated a phenomenal response with more than 1,00,000 views. There is another thing which makes this teaser unique — a reference to Dulquer Salman’s film Charlie. Cine buffs wonder what Charlie’s got to do with Khajuraaho Dream’s storyline. The teaser didn’t divulge Khajuraaho Dream’s release date and it is in the post-production stage right now. The teaser shows how some friends, with a common love for travel, go on a bike journey. They decide to go from Kochi to Khajuraaho via Wayanad, Mysore, Hubli and Nashik.

Apart from the praises, Khajuraaho Dreams teaser has received some criticism as well. One of the users commented that despite a stellar cast, the teaser is filled with loopholes. Another commented that there was nothing in the trailer, which can prompt the audience to look forward to Khajuraaho Dreams. A user also wrote that whenever a trailer for a Malayalam film releases, the audience praises it a lot. However, once the film is released, the reality turns out to be the opposite. According to this user, 99% of Malayalam films are utter flops and this film seems very similar.

Besides Khajuraaho Dreams, Arjun last essayed a key role in the film Thuramukham. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, Arjun played the role of Hamza in this film who is afraid to support workers’ unions. Hamza never verbally expresses it but the audience watching the film can sense it. Fans loved his acting and felt that he brilliantly showed the dilemma of a man who supports a cause. However, he is afraid of revealing that support publically. Thuramukham revolved around the storyline of protests against the Chappa system. This system used to be practised in the Cochin harbour during the 1950s.

