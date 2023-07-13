Asim Riaz Birthday: Workout Videos, Photos of Bigg Boss 13 Contestant That Show His Rigorous Workout Regime

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIM RIAZ: Asim Riaz rose to fame with his stint on the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. Even though he did not win the show, the actor and model made quite an impression. He starred in a small role in Varun Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero and has been part of several TV commercials for top brands along with actors such as Shah Rukh Khan. He has appeared in quite a number of music videos. Asim enjoys a significant fan base that not only loves his performance but also admires his sheer dedication to his fitness. On his 30th birthday, here are a few glimpses of his workout journey.

Asim Riaz is committed to his fitness journey and does not refrain from various workout techniques.

It takes hard work and dedication to achieve a perfectly sculpted body like the actor.

Asim Riaz is all for flaunting his toned muscles and looks dapper in this mirror selfie.

Apart from sculpting and toning his body, the actor’s workout regime also takes care of building internal strength as well.

Asim Riaz gives a glimpse of his intense daily training, which includes freehand moves, weights, etc.

Asim Riaz is a true fitness inspiration, and it’s hard to overlook his stunning transformation.

The actor has a spectacular 6.6 million digital followers, and he keeps sharing glimpses of his fitness journey with them.

The actor is assisted by his trainer to perform one of the hardest weightlifting routines.

Asim Riaz says that the fastest way to reach your fitness goals is to take ot slow and steady.

The actor is surely up to ace any fitness challenge.