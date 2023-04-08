At Ghar Banduk Biryani’s Promotions, Nagraj Manjule Plays Halgi; Watch

Marathi action-comedy film Ghar Banduk Briyani is quite a rage on social media. The cast and creators of the film are seen promoting the film actively on various media platforms. Recently, the producer of the film Nagraj Manjule caught everyone’s eye with his amazing skills while playing the folk percussion instrument called ‘Halgi.’ The filmmaker was in quite an enthusiastic mood and the rest of the cast members, including Akash Thosar, Sayaji Shinde and Sayli Patil, danced to it. The celebration happened at the premiere of the film in Mumbai.

This wasn’t the first time the filmmaker was seen trying his hands on this instrument. He was captured playing it during the promotions of his previously released Bollywood film, Jhund. In the video captured from the Pune promotions, he surprised everyone with this amazing skill set. Music composer and singer, Ajay Gogavle and Sairat fame actress Rinku Rajguru too were present at the event.

Speaking of Manjule, the national-award-winning director will be seen in the role of a police inspector called Raya Patil in this movie. He alongside the director of the film, Hemant Awtade has co-written the script. The film will also mark the second collaboration with Akash Thosar, the lead actor of his blockbuster outing Sairat.

Interestingly, Nagraj Manjule recently credited the failure of his first Bollywood directorial Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan to a lack of promoting skills. In a hearty chat with Indian Express, Manjule said, “I have learnt the importance to promote my films better and make sure that my film reaches the maximum number of people. People should know your film is coming. If people watch it and tell me it was bad, that’s okay. I like negative feedback, I take it constructively, but when people don’t watch it and say that it is a good film, then I don’t like it. A lot of people now know that Jhund had released and tell me that they’ve heard that it is a good film. I wish they had seen it too, that too in theatres because it helps the film and people can enjoy films better on the big screen.”

Nagraj Manjule is best known for his films like Fandry, Sairat, Naal and Jhund. Ghar Banduk Biryani hit the theatres on 7 April 2023.

