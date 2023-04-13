CHANGE LANGUAGE
Balagam Director Venu Yeldandi Visits Tirumala Temple After Film's Success
1-MIN READ

Balagam Director Venu Yeldandi Visits Tirumala Temple After Film's Success

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

April 13, 2023, 19:46 IST

Hyderabad, India

Balagam stars Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Sudhakar Reddy, Rupa Lakshmi and Muralidhar Goud in the lead roles.

Balagam has been a superhit film. The director of the film, Venu Yeldandi, recently visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple at Suprabhata Seva. The temple’s authorities honoured him with a silk robe and offered theertha prasad.

After the darshan, Balagam director Venu and Ratcha Ravi, who were outside the temple, interacted with the media. They said that they reached the Tirumala temple on foot and paid obeisance to the deity for the success of Balagam. He further added that he is very happy that the people of two Telugu-speaking states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are liking and giving so much love to the film. He also mentioned that setting up tents around the village, watching Balagam together and meeting separated families gave him a lot of happiness.

Recently, a group of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) members of Ibrahimpatnam Mandal filed a case against the film. They claimed that the director, Venu, portrayed the community in a demeaning manner.

In response to the controversy, Venu said that there is no such thing in the film. if there is, then God will take care of everything, he added.

Balagam was screened in Uruwada villages recently and many political parties praised the film. The film stars Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Sudhakar Reddy, Rupa Lakshmi and Muralidhar Goud in the lead roles.

Balagam has so far won around 31 awards in different categories.

first published:April 13, 2023, 19:43 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 19:46 IST