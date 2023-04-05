Barbie Ferreira Breaks Silence On Exiting Euphoria After S2, Says, ‘I Overstayed My Welcome’

Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira who played Kat Hernandez in the show received immense popularity and fame for her character. The actress shared screen space with Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi for the same. Season 3 of the show is yet to release. However, after the end of Season 2, Barbie announced that she would be exiting the show and will not return for the third season.

Rumours were rife, that the actress had a fallout with the creator Sam Levinson. Now in a recent podcast, the actress cleared the air and revealed the real reason for exiting the Emmy-winning show.

Talking on the Armchair Expert podcast, Barbie said, “So, for me, when people ask me about Season 2, it’s usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to Season 2 and I’m always like, ‘No, it’s okay, promise. It’s good.” She added, “I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I’ve never talked about. I’m of the mindset that if it doesn’t exit I’m not going to address it because then I’m adding fuel to it. It’s taken on a life of its own. Don’t believe everything you read.”

Addressing the fallout rumours, she shared, “I actually did not walk off set, I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?”

Barbie added that she felt her character was not growing enough after a point. “I don’t think there was a place for [Kat] to go. I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either. Sam writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don’t think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path. At first, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m a flop. I’m a loser.’ It really has been a good thing.”

Ferreira also highlighted that filming a season of Euphoria takes nearly nine months, and for a majority of that time she was not able to engaged herself with any other projects. She shared from her acting career perspective, there seemed no growth. “I feel like with Season 2 and certain parts of it, I felt was a kind of a struggle for both parties.”

On a closing note she shared, “It was a struggle to find the continuation of her. So that was actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset. I just felt like maybe it’s like I overstayed my welcome a little bit? So, for me, it actually felt good to be like, ‘Okay, I get to not worry about this and we both don’t get to worry about this’ because it’s exhausting.”

Last year, Barbie took to her Instagram Stories to announce that she’s exiting the show. She wrote a heartfelt note which read, “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m have to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

Read all the Latest Showsha News here