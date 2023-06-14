Beatles 'Final' Song To Be Out Soon: Paul McCartney Reveals He Used AI To Create It

Legendary musician Sir Paul McCartney revealed that he used artificial intelligence (AI) to create what he called “the final Beatles record". In a BBC radio interview, McCartney shared that AI was put in use to extract John Lennon’s vocals from a previously recorded track. The specific song title was not mentioned, but it is speculated to be “Now and Then," an unfinished John Lennon song. McCartney credited the idea of using AI to finish the song to the 2021 Beatles documentary “Get Back," directed by Peter Jackson.

“When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John [Lennon] had that we worked on. And we’ve just finished it up, it’ll be released this year. We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI so that we could mix the record as you would normally do," he revealed during the interview.

On being asked about his feeling about AI technology, he said, “Well, it’s a very interesting thing, you know. It’s something we’re all sort of tackling at the moment and trying to deal with what it means. I don’t hear that much because I’m not on the Internet that much, but people will say to me, there’s a track where John’s singing one of my songs. And it isn’t, it’s just AI, you know. So all of that is kind of scary, but exciting because it’s the future."

According to The Guardian, the song “Now and Then" was once thought of as a potential reunion track for the Beatles back in 1995. However, the idea was dismissed. In a surprising revelation, Paul McCartney disclosed that the song was ultimately shelved due to George Harrison’s strong disapproval, with Harrison reportedly deeming it as "f**king rubbish" and declining to work on it.