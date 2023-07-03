Bharti Singh Birthday: A Glimpse into Her Life with Husband Harsh and Son Laksh aka 'Golla'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BHARTI SINGH: Bharti Singh known for her infectious laughter and impeccable comic timing, often opens up her heart to her fans by sharing heartwarming photos and endearing videos featuring her husband Harsh Limbachiya, and their adorable son Laksh, affectionately known as Golla. Throughout her journey in the entertainment industry, Bharti has never shied away from expressing her love and appreciation for her family. Her social media accounts serve as a window into her personal life, where she lets her fans in on the love and joy that her husband and son bring into her life.

On her birthday, let’s cherish some special moments with her husband Harsh Limbachiya, and their adorable son Laksh, popularly known as Golla.

Bharti shared an adorable video with her son Golla, where she lip-synced to a Nepali song Timro Mayale Badhera Rakha, while Golla cutely looked at the camera.

Bharti shared a compilation video of her moments with Harsh, showcasing their delightful chemistry and heartwarming bond.

Bharti shared an adorable video of her son Golla. In the video, she lovingly asks Golla, “Where is papa?" To everyone’s delight, Golla sweetly responds by kissing a photo of his father, Harsh, showcasing their adorable father-son bond.

Bharti shared an adorable reel featuring her son Laksh. In the video, she focuses the camera on him while saying, “I’m going to hand over this child to the Zomato delivery guys, and if anyone wants to place an order, just let me know.”

Bharti shares an adorable moment with Golla on her social media. She lovingly holds her son Laksh, aka Golla, in her arms, planting a gentle kiss on his cheek, as Golla cutely poses for the cameras.

In a bottle green sequin gown, Bharti looks stunning, while Harsh is dressed in a fancy black suit. They stood together for a photo, gazing into each other’s eyes with love and passion. Haarsh tenderly held Bharti in his arms.

Here is wishing the undisputed Queen of Comedy, Bharti Singh a very happy Birthday!