Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Injured On Sets Of Entertainment Ki Raat While Shooting With BFF Fahmaan Khan

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and TV actress Sumbul Touqeer gained immense recognition for her titular role in the daily soap Imlie, which catapulted her into a household name. Her on-screen chemistry with Fahmaan Khan was well-received by audiences, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see them together in a new project after Fahmaan’s promotional stint on Bigg Boss.

Recently, the two actors collaborated for Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull and were busy shooting for the same. And according to the reports, Sumbul suffered minor injuries to her face and leg during a game they were taking part in. Sumbul confirmed that she is now doing fine. She said she got hit on my leg and face. Both will be seen taking part in fun games and tasks, while competing against each other. The episode will also feature BB16 runner-up contestant Shiv Thakare and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli.

Reports were rife that Sumbul and Fahmaan were to come together for a music video by Tabish Pasha. However, the latter shared a video announcing that the project has been cancelled. He said, “Hi everybody this is for Sumbul and Fahmaan fans who wanted to see them in the second video and song and everything was done. We have tried and even Fahmaan tried and it’s not possible. So it’s because Sumbul’s dad Touqeer ji does not want Sumbul to be part of the trio video. So it’s because of him we won’t be able to do it and I feel very sorry and sad that this is not going to happen. I am really sorry guys and I promise to give you the best songs of mine and I hope everyone understands."

Sumbul, however, rubbished rumours of her father not letting her shoot a music video with Fahmaan. She released a statement on social media, which read, “I wanted to give you all some clarity that I was going to shoot a song with Fahmaan for which there was a shoot on 19th March. We had taken a well-known singer’s song and had given priority to this song rather than Tabish’s song. That’s the reason there was so much confusion happening in the first place.”

Sumbul has been associated with many successful television shows like Jodha Akhbar, Waaris, and Chandragupta Maurya, among others. She made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She will be making an appearance in Dear Ishq.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here