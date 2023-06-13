Bigg Boss OTT 2: 1st Contestant's ‘Pheli Jhalak’ To Drop Today, Is It Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex Aaliya?

Excitement levels are increasing as the highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, gears up for its second season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show promises an exciting journey of drama, emotions, and entertainment. As the premiere date draws closer, fans are eagerly awaiting to know which contestants are going to take part in the show. Well, the wait is going to end today as the makers are all set to disclose the contestants’ faces.

As the digital version of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, the show aims to bring a fresh twist to the format, ensuring that audiences are in for a wild ride. This season has already been abuzz as Salman Khan took the reigns as host for this season. JioCinema is truly taking the OTT version of the reality phenomenon to the next level. This season is truly going to be bigger, bolder and twice the fun from 17th June.

IndiaToday has reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s former wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, will also be a part of the show.

Reportedly, celebrities such as Kunal Kamra, Daler Mehndi, Kailesh Kher, Raj Kundra, Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Maheep Kapoor, Faizal Shaikh and Paras Arora are most likely to join Bigg Boss OTT. The buzz is that Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan and Jiya Shankar are also likely to participate in the show.

Recently, Fahmaan Khan also clarified that even though he was also approaced by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2, he will not be participating in the show. He revealed that he wishes to stick to acting as of now. “That’s not my space and I don’t understand reality shows. I believe I am not the person for reality shows. I am more of a performer and more on the creative side, and I would like to show the little bit of ability that I have in the characters that I play and the stories that I can create. I am very focussed and interested in that," the actor told Pinkvilla.