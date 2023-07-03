Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri Evicted, Jad Hadid Nominated After Kiss Incident

Salman Khan declared on Sunday that Akanksha Puri would be leaving the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Her eviction follows a passionate kiss with Jad Hadid captured on live camera during a task. This week, the nominated contestants for elimination were Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Akanksha Puri.

Following Akanksha Puri’s eviction, Jad received a penalty from host Salman Khan due to his recent actions and will face nominations in the upcoming week. As part of a task, Akanksha, Jiya, and Abhishek were taken to the BBVerse and given a decision-making challenge. They had to mutually decide who among them should exit the show, with the longer they deliberated resulting in more losses for the rest of the housemates. Eventually, Abhishek and Akanksha chose Jiya, while Jiya chose Akanksha. After a long debate, Salman announced that Akanksha would be the one to be evicted.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, popular contestants Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a 30-second long lip kiss. It all started after Avinash Sachdev said, “I would want Jad to kiss Akanksha" as part of a dare. In the video that is now going viral on social media, Akanksha and Jad can be seen sharing a steamy lock as other housemates cheer for them. In another incident, Jad’s shameful act of lowering his pants and making disrespectful comments towards Bebika shocked everyone in the house this week. Pooja Bhatt engaged in a heated argument with him, Falaq Naaz broke down and Bebika demanded Jad’s eviction from the house.

Schooling Jad, salman, on Weekend Ka Vaar, said, “Do you know what would have happened if you had done it in the GCC belt? You can do what you want on other shows but people are watching me on this show and I don’t want to judge any of you guys. Your personality is coming out. Can you try this is Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia? This is a very conservative country. India is also a very forgiving country. We have been forgiven a million times for many things. They loved you even if they didn’t understand your language, till this very incidence. People here are very simple. They will forget this as well."