Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri To Participate In Salman Khan Hosted Show; Report

Reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been creating a lot of buzz among the fans. However, confirmed contestants’ names are yet to be out but there is a report coming in that television actress Akanksha Puri is all set to participate in the show. Well, ahead of the premiere the makers have promised to reveal contestants today.

India Today report has mentioned that Akanksha is one of the confirmed contestants of the show. This season has already been abuzz as Salman Khan took the reigns as host for this season. JioCinema is truly taking the OTT version of the reality phenomenon to the next level. This season is truly going to be bigger, bolder, and twice the fun from 17th June. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui is all going to join as claimed by India Today. However, official confirmation is still awaited.

Reportedly, there are also reports that celebrities such as Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Maheep Kapoor, Faizal Shaikh and Paras Arora are most likely to join Bigg Boss OTT. The buzz is that Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan and Jiya Shankar are also likely to participate in the show. Raj Kundra, Kunal Kamra, Kailash Kher, Daler Mehndi has also been approached.

Fahmaan Khan, who was also approached by the show makers, clarified that he will not be participating in the show. He revealed that he wishes to stick to acting as of now. “That’s not my space and I don’t understand reality shows. I believe I am not the person for reality shows. I am more of a performer and more on the creative side, and I would like to show the little bit of ability that I have in the characters that I play and the stories that I can create. I am very focussed and interested in that," the actor told Pinkvilla.