Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev, Aaliya Siddiqui and More, Fans Identify Mystery Contestants

Finally, Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers have released the first glimpse of contestants who are going to enter the show. However, their faces are not revealed and have been left for the fans to guess who they are. The show will premiere on June 17 and will be hosted by Salman Khan this season.

From television actor Avinash Sachdev to Abhishek Malhan, all big celebrities will be entering the show and entertaining the audience. The platform dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of Astro Baby, Hero No, Insaan, One Piece, Womaniya, Superstar, Theekhi Puri and Heroine to name a few. Check out the speculated names Aaliya Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Puneet, Palak Purswani, and Pooja Gor among others. However, the channel is yet to disclose their identity. It is only increasing the excitement level among the fans.

As the digital version of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, the show aims to bring a fresh twist to the format, ensuring that audiences are in for a wild ride. This season has already been abuzz as Salman Khan took the reigns as host for this season. This season is truly going to be bigger, bolder and twice the fun from June 17.

Earlier, it was reported that Raj Kundra, Kunal Kamra, Kailash Kher, Daler Mehndi has also been approached by the show. TV actor Fahmaan Khan also clarified that he will not be participating in the show. He told to Pinkvilla, “That’s not my space and I don’t understand reality shows. I believe I am not the person for reality shows. I am more of a performer and more on the creative side, and I would like to show the little bit of ability that I have in the characters that I play and the stories that I can create. I am very focussed and interested in that.”