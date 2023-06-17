Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falak Naaz Says She Didn't Get Time To Mourn Tunisha Sharma's Death: 'It Was Tough'

Falaq Naaz began her acting career with a cameo appearance in the comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. From 2011 to 2012, she portrayed the characters of Lakshmi and Sita in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and then went on to play Jhanvi Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka from 2013 to 2017 that brought her immense popularity. The actress, talking the challenges she has faced this year, expressed her excitement for a good experience in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house during the premiere.

Speaking of the tough times her brother Sheezan Khan and her family went through after actress Tunisha Sharma’s death, she said, “Uss waqt sab kuch itna jaldi jaldi huya.. we didn’t get time to grieve the passing away of a loved one. Ek life chali gayi aur doosra jail mein tha, it wasn’t easy (Everything happened so quickly at that time… we didn’t get time to mourn the loss of a loved one. One life was lost, and the other was in jail. It wasn’t easy).”

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was reportedly found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24, Saturday. Police officials said that the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered. Sheezan and Tunisha worked together in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actors dated briefly. However, they broke up 15 days before Tunisha’s death. Sheezan has been accused of abetment of her suicide by her mother and has been under police custody since December 25.

The actress’ mother mentioned that Falaq is rather emotional, but takes a long time lose her cool. “But when she said, she comes a sherni (tigress)," she said. Falaq agreed, “I’m very emotional. I can break down when I am angry too. Let’s see how it goes in the house."