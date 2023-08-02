Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid In Tears As Daughter Calls Him 'The Best Dad In The World'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been a roller coaster of emotions for all its contestants. For over six weeks, they have been away from their families, giving it their all to secure a spot in the finale. In the recent episode, the participants received a heartwarming surprise when members of their family were sent inside the Bigg Boss house. Jad Hadid, one of the contestants, was especially thrilled to hear the voice of his daughter, Cattleya, during this special family visit.

In the intriguing episode, the contestants were surprised by the sound of a child’s laugh, which piqued their curiosity. Bigg Boss then summoned them to the living room. Jad Hadid and the rest of the participants were surprised to see Jad’s daughter on the screen. Jad’s daughter, Cattleya, told him about her life and how much she misses him. She said, “Hi, Daddy, I used to love India, and now you have gone there for Bigg Boss and getting so much love. However, after you leave the Bigg Boss house, I would like you to get me a Barbie. And I like you because you are the best dad in the world." She also shared about the activities she did while he was away, like going to a summer camp and gymnastics classes.

When Jad Hadid saw the heartfelt video of his daughter, Cattleya, he was overcome with emotions and couldn’t hold back his tears. He brushed his tears away once the video concluded and told the housemates that he knew it was his daughter’s giggle even before watching the video. He added, “Thank you so much, Bigg Boss, this is the best gift I have ever seen so far. She has grown up. I couldn’t believe if I could cry or laugh at the same time."

Bigg Boss announced that all the contestants would have the opportunity to receive similar surprises and meet one family member each. The anticipation and excitement grew as the housemates eagerly awaited their special guests. For the captaincy task, the Bigg Boss house was transformed into a hotel, and the participants took on the roles of staff members. Their task was to welcome the guests entering the house, who turned out to be their family members.