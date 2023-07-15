Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid And The Age Factor

Bigg Boss OTT’s latest season is full of drama, entertainment, and conflicts. Each participant is trying to beat the other and make their position stronger in the house. This has led to several flights over the past few weeks. Recently, a heated argument erupted between Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar. As a result of this, Pooja then confided in other contestants when Jad Hadid found Jiya’s real age, leaving him surprised.

In the latest episode, Pooja Bhatt has a major verbal fight with Jiya Shankar, which ended with them hurling insults at each other. Later on, Pooja was having a conversation with Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, and Jad Hadid and labelled Jiya as “toxic." It was during this conversation that Jad Hadid found out Jiya’s real age. Falaq and Avinash told him that Jiya was close to 29 to 30 years old. Jad was visibly shocked and said that he was under the impression that she was 21 to 22 years old and always treated her like a child, given that he was 38 years old. Pooja mentioned that this is Jiya’s strategy to make everyone treat her like a child. Jad was left surprised and laughingly said, “I feel so stupid."

During the heated debate, Pooja Bhatt accused Jiya Shankar of making groups and constantly changing friends. Pooja claimed that Jiya would talk to Avinash Sachdev nicely one moment while, on the other, she would go against him. Pooja added that Jiya would do the same with Falaq Naaz as well. The former accused the latter of being inconsistent and brought up the captaincy task. Pooja pointed out that Jiya showed that she wanted Jad Hadid to be the captain but eventually chose Avinash.

While Jiya Shankar tried to clarify her actions, Pooja Bhatt further blamed her for breaking her friendship with Jad in order to be amicable with others in the house. As the arguments escalated, even Jiya started insulting Pooja for having complicated relationships with everyone. Pooja then retorted that Jiya was the one who was complicated and called her “temperamental." Later, when Jiya tried interrupting a conversation between Pooja and Falaq, the latter asserted, “You don’t frighten me and you don’t impress me either."

Meanwhile, in the last episode, the contestant also faced a ration task where a group of guests tried to distract them. But they all performed well in the game. New episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2 stream every night at 9 p.m. on JioCinema.

