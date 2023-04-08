Birthday Special: Lesser-known Facts About Actress Paravathy Thiruvothu

Parvathy Thiruvothu has become one of the finest actresses in the South film industry. She has put her acting skills to the test in films like Poo, Qarib Qarib Single, Puzhu, and Wonder Woman among others. The tinsel town star has successfully breathed life into several on-screen characters, proving her versatility as an actress. She is also an avid social media user, leaving her fans gushing with her sartorial choices. On April 7, Parvathy celebrated her 35th birthday. On this occasion, let’s delve deep into some of the lesser-known facts about her.

Parvathy was born in Kerala’s Kozhikode district in 1988. During her schooling years, her family moved from Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram. After completing her studies in Thiruvananthapuram, she pursued her Bachelor’s in English. Before entering the cine world, Parvathy acted as a television anchor on the small screen. Her first break into acting came with the 2006 Malayalam-language film Out of Syllabus.

Helmed by Viswanathan, Out of Syllabus earned Parvathy multiple plaudits from critics and movie buffs alike. The romance drama also starred Tom George, Niranjana, Arjun Sasi, MR Gopakumar, and Jayakrishnan in important roles. But, Parvathy rose to prominence with the 2008 Sasi directorial Poo. The romantic drama also marks the actress’s debut in the Tamil film industry.

Poo revolved around a simple village girl named Maari who even after performing several sacrifices for her beloved failed to bring him happiness. The film also starred Srikanth in the lead role, alongside Aiden Grech, Alex Moore, and Veerasamar. Parvathi bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Tamil in 2009 for her compelling performance in Poo. She even received the Vijay TV Newcomer Award.

According to a report by ETimes, Parvathy changed her surname to Thiruvothu from Menon in 2015. Throwing light on her decision, the actress penned a long Facebook post, where she clarified that she was reluctant to attach her caste name to her last name.

Fiercely unapologetic about voicing her opinions, Parvathy has often slammed Mollywood for its portrayal of inferior women characters, accompanied by deep-rooted misogyny. According to ETimes, the actress once took a dig at a film as she said, “I had watched a film recently, to my bad luck. With all respect to the makers, the film disappointed me, as it featured a great actor spitting misogynistic dialogues.”

Parvathy is also one of the founders of the Women in Cinema Collective. The organisation advocates a “non-discriminatory and professional workspace for women” associated with the film business.

