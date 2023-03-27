CHANGE LANGUAGE
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Jr NTR Was 'Reluctant' to Perform With Ram Charan at Oscars; Actor Innocent's Last Rites on Tuesday

Bollywood news LIVE updates: Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's residence amid strong wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha.

Published By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 10:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Actor Innocent passes away (R); Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a still from RRR song Naatu Naatu.

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ram Charan was “very excited” to perform Naatu Naatu live at the 95th Oscars, but his RRR co-star Jr NTR was apparently “reluctant,” as per a new media report. Meanwhile, legendary Malayalam actor Innocent passed away in Kochi on Sunday due to multi-organ failure and cardiac arrest.

In other news, Parineeti Chopra has taken the internet by storm as she was clicked arriving at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s house amid her wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Read More

Mar 27, 2023 10:23 IST

Priyanka Chopra Shares Rare Glimpse Of Daughter Malti Sleeping, Says It's Time For Her 'Bedtime Stories'

Priyanka Chopra showed a glimpse of Malti Marie Jonas sleeping comfortably in her cozy blanket.Read the story here.

Priyanka Chopra shares picture of daughter Malti Marie Jonas sleeping comfortably.

Mar 27, 2023 10:17 IST

Shilpa Shetty sets ets Monday Motivation goals with workout video

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to put out a workout video, shelling out Monday Motivation goals. Take a look:

Mar 27, 2023 10:11 IST

Chiranjeevi pecks a kiss on son Ram Charan's cheeck in this b'day special pic

Ram Charan is celebrating his 38th birthday today and to mark the special ocassion, his dad Chiranjeevi shared a special pic on social media for his ‘Nanna’. Take a look:

Mar 27, 2023 10:05 IST

Kiara Advani’s Beach Pictures Are Too Hot To Handle

Actress Kiara Advani never fails to make heads turn. Be it through her Instagram posts or public appearances, she knows how to hold our attention. Check out her sexy beach photos, here.

Kiara Advani looked absolutely stunning in a white top and a black printed shirt. ‘Beach please,’ Kiara captioned her post. (Image: Instagram)
Mar 27, 2023 10:03 IST

Parineeti Chopra Spotted at Manish Malhotra's Home Amid Wedding Rumours

Parineeti Chopra has taken the internet by storm as she was clicked arriving at Manish Malhotra’s house amid her wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha. Read the full story, here.

Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Mar 27, 2023 10:00 IST

Ram Charan Birthday: RRR to RC15, Latest and Upcoming Movies

Happy Birthday Ram Charan: From drama to action and romance, Ram Charan has worked in a variety of genres, impressing the fans every single time. Check out the list of Ram Charan’s upcoming films, here.

Mar 27, 2023 09:56 IST

Malayalam Actor Innocent Passes Away at 75

Malayalam actor Innocent died on Sunday night in Kochi. The actor, who worked in more than 750 movies, was 75. Read the full story, here.

Mumbai recently.

Elsewhere, social media sensation Urfi Javed sent netizens into a tizzy with her recent red carpet appearance. The actress, who rose to prominence after participating in Bigg Boss OTT, ditched bra and went completely backless as she wore the most daring outfit of the night at an event on Sunday. Urfi Javed donned a barely-there purple top inspired by skeleton rib cage as she looked super hot and carried her bold outfit with utmost confidence on the red carpet.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi talked about whether actors leaving TMKOC has become a concern for the makers. Kumar revealed that it is indeed a ‘very big challenge’. He mentioned that even though he tries hard for the actors to stay back, he cannot do anything if they decide to move on. He also took an indirect dig at those who left his show midway and went on to say that people often quit when they ‘get tired of working hard’.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

