Actor Ashok Saraf Used To Give Me Rs 5 For Pressing His Feet: Nana Patekar

Actors Ashok Saraf and Nana Patekar have proved their mettle as the most versatile actors in the film industry. Both actors are friends as well in real life. In an event held recently, Nana Patekar recalled some of his memories with Ashok Saraf. The Natsamrat actor said that whenever Ashok Saraf was on his play tour, he would apply oil on his feet and head. He added that he would get Rs 5 in return for his services. The actor said that he pressed Ashok Saraf’s feet recently as well when they met.

Nana Patekar also remembered the times the Marathi actor extended help to him when he started his career in the film industry. The veteran actor said that he would get Rs 50 for performing in the play Hamidabaichi Kothi and Ashok Saraf would receive Rs 250. Nana Patekar remembered that they used to play card games in their free time during play. While playing the game, Ashok Saraf would deliberately lose to help him with money.

Nana Patekar added that he knew about this but would take the money as he was in dire need of money.

The veteran actor recalled another incident when Ashok Saraf helped him. According to the actor, he had to pay for flowers and had no money. At that time, Saraf arrived at his house in Matunga.

Ashok Saraf gave Nana Patekar a blank cheque and told him that he has Rs 15,000 in his bank account. He asked him to withdraw any amount for paying the expenses. The actor remembered withdrawing Rs 3,000 and mentioned that Ashok Saraf has never asked him about that money.

top videos

Nana Patekar added that he returned all the money to Saraf when they were shooting for Savitri. Directed by Murlidhar Kapadi, Savitri was released in 1983.

Ashok Saraf will play a key role in the film China Mobile directed by Santosh Ram. Meanwhile, Nana Patekar will lead the film The Vaccine War directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It will release on August 15.