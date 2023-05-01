Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, 5 Actors Who Aced Their Negative Avatars

Typically, Bollywood movies are incomplete without a villain. Their juxtaposition in the plot helps the protagonist emerge as the hero. In many movies, some B-town actors have received as much or more love as the lead actor in the film, and this brought them immense fame. From Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, here are a few actors who gained star status for their roles as antagonists on the silver screen.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has played several negative roles in his career. At the initial stage of his career, he starred as a villain in the movie Aflatoon which was released in the theatres in 1997. Apart from this, he has also appeared in the role of villain in the movie Ajnabee, which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Bipasha Basu. Later, he signed films like Blue, Khiladi 420 and Robot 2.0 as antagonists.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan also played negative roles at the beginning of his career. His acting chops left the audience in awe and he gained stardom for his roles. In movies like Darr, Anjaam and Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan flawlessly essayed the role of a villain. He also received the Filmfare Best Actor Award for his negative role in Rahul Rawail’s Anjaam. It also starred Madhuri Dixit and Tinnu Anand in important roles.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt received much appreciation for his role as a villain in the movie KGF Chapter 2. But, before that, he has essayed negative characters in other movies like Khalnayak, Agneepath, Musafir and Vaastav.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has majorly played a protagonist in innumerable movies from Phool Aur Kaante to Shivaay. The actor has also played a few negative roles in movies like Hindustan Ki Kasam, Deewangi and Khakee. He even won an award for the Best Villain for Deewangi.

Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty is a name famous for movies like Disco Dancer, Dance Dance and Mard to name a few. While he is known for his roles as the hero in these movies, he has also stepped into the role of a villain for movies like Jallad, where he played a double role and even won the Best Villain Award. He also played a negative character in the movie OMG: Oh My God!, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

