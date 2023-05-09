Alia, Priyanka And Katrina's Jee Le Zaraa To Go On Floors By 2023 End: Reema Kagti

Since the announcement of Jee Le Zaraa in August 2021, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif’s film. It is said that the film will be about three women who embark on an adventurous road journey together. The Rock On actor Farhan Akhtar will direct the film, written by his sister Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan himself. Fans have been waiting for news on the highly anticipated film and now Kagti has revealed when the team of Jee Le Zaraa will begin shooting.

Reema Kagti was recently requested to offer updates on the project in an interview with the Indian Express. She stated that the film will go into production towards the end of this year. She said, “We will start shooting by the end of the year. We are looking forward to it and are excited.”

Meanwhile, in March, director Farhan Akhtar posted a picture in connection with Jee Le Zaraa. In the photograph, he was seen exploring the deserts of Rajasthan. Farhan posted the picture and wrote, “Searching for gold #locationscout Jee Le Zaraa, Rajasthan." To the post, Alia Bhatt commented, “Can’t wait,” while Katrina Kaid said, “So exciting.”

On the other hand, on being asked about the series Made In Heaven season 2, Reema Kagti said, “Soon. Quite soon. Sooner than you might think." Kagti was the co-creator and co-writer of season 1.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was earlier asked when Jee Le Zaraa will be released and she replied, “I think everybody wants to know that. I don’t know. I feel Alia, Katrina and I all three of us are in the busiest phases of our lives, but I am hoping it happens next year. That’s the aim.”

Jee Le Zaraa, billed as a celebration of friendship, will reportedly have Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

