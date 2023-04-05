Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu Rejected AR Rahman’s Offer to Sing Roja Songs, Asked ‘Kaun AR Rahman'

Alka Yagnik is one of the most popular singers of the 90s. She has sung numerous popular songs in her career including Chura Ke Dil Mera starring Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar. Well, she has one of the biggest regrets of her life and it is turning down the singing offer of the superhit film Roja. The film was released in 1992 and was directed by Mani Ratnam. Many don’t know that Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu were the first choices for the film as singers. Music maestro AR Rahman also started his career with this film and he wanted these singers on board. But they rejected the offer thinking ‘Who is A R Rahman’?

As reported by The Indian Express, she told O2India, “I called up Mr Kumar Sanu. I asked him, ‘Did you get a call from some AR Rahman?’ He said, ‘Yes, yes, I did get a call, and they want me to come also, and do all the male songs.’ So, I said, ‘Are you going?’ He said, ‘Nahi, kaun jayega, main toh nahi jaunga, kaun AR Rahman?’ I said, ‘Even I haven’t heard of AR Rahman, pata nahi kaun hai. It might just turn out to be something not very great’. None of us went, I refused and said ‘Sorry, I can’t make it.’ He also didn’t go.”

However, the singer regretted her decision immediately after hearing the music. “When I heard the song of Roja, I could have banged my head on the wall, because it was such a big loss. That’s the first time I heard his compositions on radio,” she said. She also added that that is something she regrets to this day.

Later, Alka Yagnik and AR Rahman worked together on songs like Taal Se Taal and Ramta Jogi.

To note, A R Rahman debuted as a film composer with this film. He also won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction, Filmfare Award for Best Music Director – Tamil and the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Music Director.

Roja stars Arvind Swami and Madhoo in the lead role. The film story revolves around a simple girl from a village making desperate efforts to find her husband after he is kidnapped by militants in Jammu and Kashmir. The film has won three National Film Awards, including Best Film on National Integration.

