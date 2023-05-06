All You Need To Know About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Education

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are among the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple has been sharing pictures on social media, giving a treat to their fans. The two met each other on the set of an ad shoot and have been dating since then. Anushka and Virat married each other in 2017 in Italy in an intimate ceremony. The two became parents to a daughter in 2021. They both have earned a name for themselves in their respective fields and have been doing well there.

Now, the educational qualifications of the power couple have been revealed. Virat has completed his 12th grade, and Anushka has completed her post-graduate studies. Virat completed his schooling at Vishal Bharati Public School before joining the West Delhi Cricket Academy in 1998 and focusing solely on cricket. Anushka has a bachelor’s degree in arts and a master’s degree in economics. She later went into modelling and became an actress.

Recently, Virat shared a romantic picture with his wife, Anushka. Anushka wore an orange outfit in the picture, while Virat was dressed in black. The actor flashed a big smile for the camera as Virat held her close. Seeing them together, the fans reacted by commenting on the picture. One user wrote, “Delhi diaries…. God bless you…" Another one wrote, “Lovely couple." One more tweeted, “What a couple "

Currently, Virat is playing in the IPL, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has also captained the team in the last few outings in the absence of the regular captain, Faf Du Plessis. Recently, he had an on-field spat with Gautam Gambhir during a match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Lucknow Super Giants. Things got heated up, and other players had to intervene and pull them away.

Anushka was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero. She then took a long break from acting and resorted to producing films. Currently, the actress is shooting for her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress. The film is a biopic on the Indian women’s cricket team’s legendary bowler, Jhulan Goswami.

