Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha To Shah Rukh- Kajol, Bollywood Jodis That Won A Million Hearts

Over the years, we have witnessed some iconic on-screen couples, who effortlessly managed to strike a chord with audiences. Whether it’s Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone or Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt, each one has its sizzling chemistry. Let’s learn more about some iconic pairings.

Shah Rukh Khan - Kajol

With hits like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayege, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Karan Arjun, and Baazigar, Shahrukh and Kajol are the most popular on-screen jodi hands down. Following DDLJ, the romantics started longing to meet the love of their lives on a train. This duo also convinced people that a man and a woman can never be just good friends.

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone

The power couple has hot on-screen and off-screen chemistry. They have acted in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmavat, all of which have performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Amitabh Bachchan - Rekha

The angry young man and Rekha were one of the most popular on-screen couples of all time. They were seeing one other in real life as well, but Amitabh cut all links with Rekha after he married Jaya Bachchan. They have acted in some classics such as Silsila, Mr Natwarlal, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Suhaag. They are one of the best-looking couples in the cinema.

Varun Dhawan - Alia Bhatt

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Student of the Year, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania are among their blockbuster flicks. Varia, as the on-screen jodi is affectionately known, was also seen last together in Dharma Productions’ film Kalank.

Govinda - Karishma Kapoor

In the 1990s, the couple appeared in a string of hit films directed by David Dhawan. Everyone enjoyed the crazy couple’s antics.

Anil Kapoor - Madhuri Dixit

In the 1990s, this on-screen pair ruled over the box office. In films like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, and Beta, the macho hero paired with the ever-so-beautiful Madhuri won everyone over.

