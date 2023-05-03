Amitabh Bachchan To Shahid Kapoor, Actors Who Worked For Free In Films

Bollywood celebrities are known to charge huge sums of money for their films. Not long ago, the rising and most-promising Bollywood actor, Kartik Aaryan hogged the limelight for reportedly charging an exorbitant amount of Rs 15 crore for the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But, there are also instances where actors found a script so good or shared such a good bond with the producers that they did not even demand a single penny for the film. Here are five notable actors who willingly chose to work on a project without charging even a nominal amount.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has proved that age is just a number for him, continuing to star in films even at the age of 80. You will be surprised to know that the veteran actor was so impressed with the script of the 2005 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Black that he agreed to work for free in the film. Black turned out to be a box-office success with Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji delivering noteworthy performances.

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a name whose stardom can be heard from every corner of the world. Despite being the star that he is, SRK has many films to his name for which he did not charge any fees. Some of them include Bhootnath, Krazzy 4, and Dulha Mil Gaya. Even in his cameo in the R Madhavan-starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Shah Rukh did not charge even a single penny.

Deepika Padukone

The reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone shot to fame with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, where she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. But you will be amazed to know that the actress did not take any money for her big Bollywood debut, deciding to work for free. According to reports, she was so excited to work with SRK that money was the last thing on her mind.

Salman Khan

You must remember the hilarious cameo of Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan in the Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif romantic comedy, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. For his barely-few-minutes role in the film, Salman did not charge any money.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has delivered some of the most out-of-the-box performances in films like Jab We Met, Shaandaar, Kabir Singh, and Jersey, among others. The 2014 crime thriller Haider, earned him many accolades for his stupefying acting prowess. But, since he did not want to overstretch the already tight budget of the film, Shahid refused to take any fees for his role.

