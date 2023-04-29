Ananya Panday Slays Barbiecore Trend In Pink Mini Bodycon One-Shoulder Dress

The viral Barbiecore trend has swept over the fashion industry ever since Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie was unveiled. Everyone is seen wearing the vivid brilliant pink tint, whether on red carpets, at events, or in stores, signalling a change in fashion. And the trend is not being started by Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. She consistently enthrals her fans with her stunning appearance and is renowned for her flawless Gen Z fashion sense. Ananya has jumped on the bandwagon of the new Barbiecore trend as she looked mesmerising in the recent series of photos shared on Instagram.

Ananya Panday recently published a photo of herself in a pink dress from the line during a photo shoot on social media. She wrote in the post caption, “This Barbie is… [pink heart emoji]." For the marketing of her new film, Dream Girl 2, she chose the dress, and she posted some pictures of the ensemble online.

Ananya Panday rocked a one-shoulder dress that is ideal for a party and killed the Babrbicore look. The gorgeous ensemble has a cutaway at the waist, a full-length sleeve and tie-detailing on the neckline. The clothing, meanwhile, has a midriff translucent section and a gathered pattern. The dress clings to her body with its figure-hugging design. Ananya chose simple jewellery for the outfit such as metallic earrings and striking rings with black and white embellishments. Ananya chose a messy low bun, defined brows, winged liner, mascara-filled lashes, light pink eyeshadow, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, subtly accentuated cheekbones, delicate contouring and glossy pink lips to finish off her makeup.

Ananya Panday has signed to star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime thriller movie. She will also appear with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 is another of her upcoming films, scheduled to release on August 25. With Call Me Bae, Ananya also makes her web series debut.

