Anushka Sharma Turns 35: 5 Hit Bollywood Films The Actress Rejected

Over the years, Bollywood has seen some of the most talented actresses who have won a million hearts with their acting prowess and Anushka Sharma is one of them. The actress made her big screen debut in Aditya Chopra’s 2008 film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and she hasn’t looked back since. On May 1, Anushka turned 35.

Anushka has ruled the industry with her flawless performances which have been well-received by the audience. But she has also turned down a few opportunities that would have probably left a greater impression on her fans. Now, on the occasion of her 35th birthday, let’s look at some Bollywood films that Anushka Sharma reportedly turned down.

Tamasha

Imtiaz Ali, the film’s director, initially asked Anushka to play the character of Tara in Tamasha, but the actress was unhappy with the role and turned down the offer. Deepika Padukone later played the part alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film.

Ki & Ka

According to reports, Ki & Ka was first offered to Anushka Sharma but she declined and eventually, it went to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Kia Sahni, with Arjun Kapoor as Kabir Bansal. The film was also praised by netizens and was a box-office success.

Baar Baar Dekho

The film’s producer reportedly asked Anushka Sharma to play the main character, but she turned down the offer. Later, Katrina Kaif was offered the role.

3 Idiots

3 Idiots was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was partially based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. According to reports, Anushka did not reject the project this time; in fact, she had auditioned for it, but Hirani reportedly turned her down. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was cast in the role. The lead characters were played by Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

2 States

The film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage published in 2009. Anushka has reportedly been approached for the lead role in the film. However, she declined because she allegedly found the script to be uninteresting. Alia Bhatt later joined the cast alongside Arjun Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Now, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Chakda ‘Xpress, which is based on the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

