Arshad Warsi Turns 55: A Look At His Journey In Showbiz

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi turned 55 today. The actor made a name for himself in the industry with his sheer dedication and acting prowess. From leaving an indelible mark in the acting industry to being an established dancer-choreographer in Bollywood, Arshad has proved his mettle when it comes to his profession.

Before making his acting debut, Arshad worked as Mahesh Bhatt’s associate director in Kaash. He then further went on to choreograph a song for the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. While he made his acting debut with the 1996 movie Tere Mere Sapne, his career took off with his portrayal of Circuit in the comedy film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and its sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Following this, the actor starred in many commercially successful films including Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Hulchul, Salaam Namaste, Dhamaal, Krazzy 4, Double Dhamaal, Jolly LLB, and Total Dhamaal, to name a few. His films Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Again and Golmaal Returns made him a shining star among his admirers.

For the unversed, Arshad Warsi has delivered a remarkable performance in films such as Sehar, Kabul Express, Dedh Ishqiya, and Guddu Rangeela. Besides this, the actor has also hosted several shows like Sabse Favourite Kaun in 2004, Razzmatazz in 2001, and the first season of Bigg Boss. Alongside, he starred in the television series Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny in 2003 with Karisma Kapoor and judged the 2010 show Zara Nachke Dikha.

Only a few know that Jaya Bachchan played an important role in kickstarting Arshad Warsi’s acting career. She was the one who liked his personality in his first photoshoot and allowed him to act in Tere Mere Sapne. The actor was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey and the Prime Video anthology Modern Love: Mumbai alongside Chitrangda Singh.

Now, the actor has a few projects lined up including The Routes, Banda Singh, In Deewar, Jeevan Bheema Yojana and Golmaal 5.

Arshad lost his parents at an early age which motivated him to become what he is today. Meanwhile, he tied the wedding knot with former MTV VJ and presenter Maria Goretti in February 1999. The couple has a son Zeke Warsi, and a daughter Zene Zoe Warsi.

