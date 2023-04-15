Baburao To MC Sher: Supporting Characters In Bollywood That Won Millions Of Hearts

There are many talented actors and actresses in the Hindi film industry who have become quite popular for their impressive acting in supporting roles. Though many of them don’t get the due recognition, a few of their characters have come immortal. Nowadays, supporting actors have clearly defined roles and occasionally, they even outperform the protagonist or the lead pair.

Here is a list of supporting actors who simply stole the show in their respective films. Some of them delivered brilliant performances that will remain etched in our hearts.

Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher (Gully Boy)

With his portrayal of MC Sher in the film Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi cemented his position in Bollywood. After playing this supporting role, he soon had numerous offers to play the lead in big-budget films.

Piyush Mishra as Nasir Ahmed (Gangs of Wasseypur)

Almost all actors in this film deserve to be on this list, but let’s talk about this gem of an actor today. From the very beginning to the end of the film, Piyush Mishra loomed as an imposing figure. Even though he was only a supporting actor, he nonetheless had a huge impact on the film.

Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai (Bajirao Mastani)

Priyanka Chopra was the highlight of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. She acted with ease and perfection. Kashibai was exquisitely portrayed by her. This is one of the best performances of her career after Jhilmil from Barfi.

Deepak Dobriyal (Tanu Weds Manu)

Deepak Dobriyal, despite having a long career in the profession, became quite well-known for his portrayal as Pappi Ji in Tanu Weds Manu. We definitely cannot forget the iconic scene and his hilarious dialogue, “You are a good question, but your question hurt me!”

Paresh Rawal as Baburao (Hera Pheri)

No other actor could have played the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri, better than Paresh Rawal. Baburao is always fascinating and fun to watch on-screen, be it the way he walks or talks. Fans love every single dialogue and scenes of Baburao from the film.

