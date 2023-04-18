Bipasha Basu To Bhagyashree, Celebs Who Married Against Their Families’ Will

Love knows no boundaries. People are often willing to go to any lengths to be with their lovers, regardless of their friends, family, or society’s opposition. Some Bollywood celebrities have experienced this in their personal lives. They stood by their partners despite all odds, and they eventually got married in a rather filmy manner. After years, some of these marriages have had a tragic end, but some are still going strong. Here are some celebrities who married the love of their lives by going against their family.

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are now living a happy married life. On February 15, 2011, the pair exchanged vows in front of all their relatives and friends. Very few people are aware that the couple secretly tied the knot back in 2006 in the presence of their friends, while their parents were abroad.

Maine Pyaar Kiya fame actress Bhagyashree was just 21 when she tied the knot with Himalaya Dasani. When they were in school, the two of them fell in love. Himalaya proposed to her during a school tour, and she accepted. Bhagyashree’s father is the Raja of Sangli, and she comes from a distinguished Patwardhan, a royal Marathi family from Sangli. They were opposed to the union, yet despite this, the couple eloped and got married.

One of the most popular couples in Bollywood is Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Their marriage may appear to be straight out of a fairytale, Bipasha admitted in an interview that her parents had disapproved of their relationship because this was not Karan’s first marriage. Karan was married twice before, to actresses Jennifer Winget and Shraddha Nigam. Bipasha disclosed how she persuaded her parents, and the duo finally tied the knot in 2016.

Actors Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh tied the knot in 1992, and the two have gone on to establish one of the most prosperous marriages in the television industry. Their love story has long been discussed, but it wasn’t until recently that the two opened up about it on The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana revealed, “He proposed to me. We eloped and got married overnight.”

