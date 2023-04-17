Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Diljit Dosanjh Steals Show at Coachella; Pregnant Sana Khan's Husband Accused of 'Dragging' Her

Read more

Along with 5 gold medals, Vedaant also brought home 2 PB’s. Madhavan like a proud father shared his happiness with the world on social media.

Elsewhere, Palak Tiwari is being trolled for wearing “a revealing neckline” at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party. Palak attended Siddique’s star-studded Iftar bash on Sunday evening. She opted for a grey-ish lehenga and a choli which featured a plunging neckline. Netizens were not impressed by Palak’s outfit and began trolling her.

In other news, RRR star Ram Charan expressed his desire to perform on the Academy Award-winning track Naatu Naatu during the 95th edition of the Oscars. The song was performed by American dancers at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, accompanied by live singing from Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The actor praised the dance troupe for their fantastic performance, and while he was ready for the opportunity, he was unsure why he wasn’t called. “I was 100 percent ready to get that call but I truly don’t know what happened. But let’s not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us,” he said.

