Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Diljit Dosanjh Steals Show at Coachella; Pregnant Sana Khan's Husband Accused of 'Dragging' Her

Live now
Published By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 11:00 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has broken her silence on Palak Tiwari’s earlier statement in which she said that Salman Khan had a rule against women wearing low necklines on his film set. Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has created history by performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.
On the other hand, congratulations are in order for R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan who won more medals and made everyone proud once again at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championship. Read More
Hrithik Roshan has been receiving a volley of criticism after his security pushed a delivering man who wanted a selfie with the actor.
While speaking to the media in Mumbai, Shehnaaz Gill says that Salman Khan doesn’t have any rule against women wearing “low necklines”. Read the full story, here.
R.Madhavan is a proud father once again after son Vedaant wins more gold medals for India. Read the full story here.
Ananya Panday shared that she would love to collaborate with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for a women centric film. Read the story here.
Hemant Kher who played a prominent role in Hansal Mehta’s acclaimed web series took to his social media handle to ask for work. Read the story here.
Elsewhere, Palak Tiwari is being trolled for wearing “a revealing neckline” at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party. Palak attended Siddique’s star-studded Iftar bash on Sunday evening. She opted for a grey-ish lehenga and a choli which featured a plunging neckline. Netizens were not impressed by Palak’s outfit and began trolling her.
In other news, RRR star Ram Charan expressed his desire to perform on the Academy Award-winning track Naatu Naatu during the 95th edition of the Oscars. The song was performed by American dancers at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, accompanied by live singing from Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The actor praised the dance troupe for their fantastic performance, and while he was ready for the opportunity, he was unsure why he wasn’t called. “I was 100 percent ready to get that call but I truly don’t know what happened. But let’s not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us,” he said.
