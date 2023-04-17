CHANGE LANGUAGE
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Diljit Dosanjh Steals Show at Coachella; Pregnant Sana Khan's Husband Accused of 'Dragging' Her

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Diljit Dosanjh Steals Show at Coachella; Pregnant Sana Khan's Husband Accused of 'Dragging' Her

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ram Charan finally breaks silence on not dancing to Naatu Naatu at the 95th Oscars.

Published By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 11:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill will work together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Diljit Dosanjh performs at Coachella.

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has broken her silence on Palak Tiwari’s earlier statement in which she said that Salman Khan had a rule against women wearing low necklines on his film set. Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has created history by performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

On the other hand, congratulations are in order for R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan who won more medals and made everyone proud once again at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championship. Read More

Apr 17, 2023 10:55 IST

Hrithik's bodyguard pushes delivery man for taking selfie

Hrithik Roshan has been receiving a volley of criticism after his security pushed a delivering man who wanted a selfie with the actor.

Apr 17, 2023 10:48 IST

Shehnaaz denies Salman being against 'low necklines'

While speaking to the media in Mumbai, Shehnaaz Gill says that Salman Khan doesn’t have any rule against women wearing “low necklines”. Read the full story, here.

Apr 17, 2023 10:46 IST

R Madhavan Celebrates After Son Vedaant Wins 5 Gold Medals For India, Says 'Very Grateful'

R.Madhavan is a proud father once again after son Vedaant wins more gold medals for India. Read the full story here.

R Madhavan celebrates son’s Vedaant’s Victory.

Apr 17, 2023 10:44 IST

Ananya Panday Would Love To Join Forces With Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan For A Female-Led Film

Ananya Panday shared that she would love to collaborate with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for a women centric film. Read the story here.

Ananya Panday thinks that it would be fun to collaborate with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for a female-led film.

Apr 17, 2023 10:43 IST

Scam 1992 Actor Hemant Kher Asks for Work on Twitter, Says 'Acting Achhi Karta Hu...'

Hemant Kher who played a prominent role in Hansal Mehta’s acclaimed web series took to his social media handle to ask for work. Read the story here.

‘Kindly Consider Me’: Scam 1992 Fame Hemant Kher Reaches Out To Filmmakers And Casting Directors For Work.

Along with 5 gold medals, Vedaant also brought home 2 PB’s. Madhavan like a proud father shared his happiness with the world on social media.

Elsewhere, Palak Tiwari is being trolled for wearing “a revealing neckline” at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party. Palak attended Siddique’s star-studded Iftar bash on Sunday evening. She opted for a grey-ish lehenga and a choli which featured a plunging neckline. Netizens were not impressed by Palak’s outfit and began trolling her.

In other news, RRR star Ram Charan expressed his desire to perform on the Academy Award-winning track Naatu Naatu during the 95th edition of the Oscars. The song was performed by American dancers at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, accompanied by live singing from Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The actor praised the dance troupe for their fantastic performance, and while he was ready for the opportunity, he was unsure why he wasn’t called. “I was 100 percent ready to get that call but I truly don’t know what happened. But let’s not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us,” he said.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here

