Deepika Padukone’s Sister Anisha Had This Much Fun In Maldives

Bollywood’s reigning queen, actress Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone seems to be in a vacation mood. Her Instagram feed is proof. The professional golfer has been painting the town blue with pictures from the pristine beaches of the Maldives. Shelling out major travel goals, Anisha dropped snippets from her vacation diaries on social media, leaving us gushing, to say the least. From snorkelling in the crystal blue waters to relaxing on an exotic yacht, and sipping on refreshing mocktails, Anisha appears to have let her hair down, quite literally.

In the first picture, Anisha shared her love for snorkelling, as she struck a cute pose, half-immersed in the gleaming waters. The sportswoman donned a life jacket, as she slipped into a pair of flippers, her hair tied in a bun.

“What I love about snorkelling is that it’s meditative in some ways. Initially, I am always a bit nervous before jumping into the water. But soon enough, the forced focus on breathing helps me stay calm. The slowness of the marine life below leaves me fascinated every time. It’s almost like living in slow motion. A world of its own,” read Anisha’s caption.

In the next couple of snaps, Anisha, dressed in a sheer white eyelet romper jumpsuit, enjoyed the stunning views that Maldives is famous for from a yacht, the breeze ruffling her hair. To add some extra oomph to her look, Anisha sported a pair of tiger-printed sunglasses. The 32-year-old further treated herself to a glass of beverage, taking full advantage of the sun, to get the perfect Insta-worthy, sunkissed pictures.

Turning into a water baby, Anisha let herself float in the clear blue waters, flashing her radiant smile for the camera. This time, she was dressed in a black-and-white halter-neck swimsuit, which featured horizontal, zig-zag patterns. Her hair was made in a tight bun, while she wore the same set of sunglasses, against the bluish-hued panoramic view.

The pictures left social media users in awe, who posted a barrage of comments complimenting Anisha Padukone. One user commented, “Loving your influencer Era.”

Another called her a “Stunner Little Padukone.”

Some accounts described Anisha as “stunning”, “pretty”, and “beautiful.”

Did Anisha Padukone’s Maldives travel diaries give you some vacation goals?

