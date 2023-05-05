Did You Know Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Remained Friends After Breakup?

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were at one point the power couple of Bollywood. Both of them have worked in many films like Fida, 36 China Town, Chup Chup Ke and Milenge Milenge to name a few. Jab We Met was one of the movies that became a milestone in their respective careers. However, the couple broke up during the shoot of the film. But, they continued to be friends.

While Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor chose their separate paths in 2007, the duo reportedly remained friends. If reports are to be believed, in an interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that the Haider actor told Kareena about Shahid’s now-wife, Mira Rajput.

Reportedly, the duo crossed paths when the Tashan actress was pregnant with her first child and Shahid’s marriage to Mira Rajput was fixed.

In the interview, Kareena said, “I was aware of his marriage. Shahid told me he is getting married. I am happy. Marriage is a beautiful commitment and I wish him all the best.” She also complimented his work and said that he is a good actor. She also said that she would love to work with him.

During a segment of the Koffee with Karan season 2, the Kurbaan actress revealed that it was she who had chased Shahid for two months and initiated texting, calling and asking him to meet as he was shy. She claimed to have “made the first move and accelerated the relationship.”

Now, both of them are happily married to their respective spouses. Kareena Kapoor got married to her beau Saif Ali Khan and are parents to two sons- Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor tied the nuptial knot with Mira Rajput and now are the proud parents of two children- a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.

They were last seen in the movie Udta Punjab. On the work front, the Kabir Singh actor received much adulation and acclaim for his web series Farzi, helmed by Raj and DK. It also starred Rashi Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon to name a few. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Lal Singh Chaddha.

