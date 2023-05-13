Divya Khosla’s Airport Look Fails To Impress Fans

Airport looks of celebrities have everyone’s attention these days. Fans are always on the lookout for style inspiration from their favourite stars. But not every airport look is praised by the fans. Now, Divya Khosla Kumar’s airport look has caught the attention of millions of fans. Recently, the Satyameva Jayate 2 actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Divya looked her usual glamorous self, but she was trolled because of her outfit.

In the video, Divya Khosla Kumar can be seen in a white half-sleeve top which she paired with chequered tan shorts. She accessorised her airport look with a pair of dark shades and kept her hair open. The actress was seen carrying a big purse in her hand.

But soon Divya Khosla Kumar’s outfit became the talk of the town, and not in a good way. Social media users were shocked to know the price of the shorts the actress wore. According to the reports, the shorts are from the shelves of the international luxury clothing brand Gucci. The pants are priced at a whopping Rs 1.42 lakh.

As soon as the fans came to know the price, they started trolling Divya Kumar Khosla.

Many claimed that such shorts can be found for as low as Rs 150 in the market. A user commented, “I will give Rs 150 for these shorts."

Another account joked, “The first copy of these shorts will be found in Chor Bazaar for Rs 500."

A comment read, “Brothers, it has a gold chain, so it is worth Rs 1.42 lakh. Maybe even stitched with gold thread.”

“I have even better shorts and they cost 2 percent of this. If someone was cheated in the market, then it is his fault,” a user claimed.

Talking about the professional front, Divya Khosla Kumar was last seen opposite John Abraham in Satyamev Jayate 2. The actress is currently shooting for her next project alongside Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane. The film, touted to be a thriller, is being shot in London. Divya Khosla Kumar also has Yaariyan 2 in the works.