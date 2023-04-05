Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Pushpa 2 1st Look Drops Today; Russel Crowe To Play Donald Trump In Biopic Amid Arrest?

Read more

Richard Madden had its world premiere in Mumbai. For the special night, Priyanka was seen wearing a polka-dot blue dress while Richard looked dapper in a tuxedo.

Also present at the premiere were Varun Dhawan, and filmmakers Raj and DK, who are a part of the Indian leg of Citadel. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who plays the female lead in Citadel India, was missing at the premiere but sent the team love via Instagram. At the special screening, Varun grabbed eyeballs as he posed with Rekha a few days after he made headlines for his lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid at the NMACC gala.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was spotted on a date night with his girlfriend Saba Azad. The couple was spotted at a popular eatery in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

On the international front, several late-night show hosts reacted to Donald Trump’s arrest. On Tuesday, the former President of the United States was arrested after charges were leveled against him in a case about hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election which elected led to him becoming the POTUS. Following the arrest, Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter and poked fun at Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. “When all your dads end up in jail,” he tweeted, reminding everyone that Kushner’s father was jailed for two years in the early 2000s for tax evasion and witness tampering.

