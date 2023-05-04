From Iruvar To Ponniyin Selvan 2, Aishwarya Rai And Mani Ratnam's Hit Films

The multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 was a major comeback for Mani Ratnam. The film has won the hearts of the fans and even received rave reviews from critics. It has grossed over Rs 230 crore so far. But did you know that almost 25 years ago, director Mani Ratnam introduced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the silver screens? Let’s take a glance chronologically at the films when the director and actress worked together in the past.

Iruvar (1997)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut with Iruvar in dual roles along with Mohan Lal and Prakash Raj as the lead. The film received National Awards in the year of its release. The storyline of the film was inspired by the political lives of M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran.

Guru (2007)

Aishwarya’s second collaboration with Mani Ratnam was Guru, a film that was said to be a biopic of business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani. The actress effortlessly portrayed an innocent yet rebellious village girl who supported her husband every step of the way. The chemistry between her and Abhishek Bachchan was one of the much-appreciated on-screen pairing.

Raavan (2010)

Mani Ratna’s Raavan was a bilingual film featuring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in Hindi and Prithviraj in Tamil. The film was said to be the modern-day Ramayana and was a huge commercial success. Aishwarya’s performance in the film was an exception as she managed to render complex emotions brimming inside her.

Ponniyin Selvan (2022, 2023)

The historic epic drama based on the Chola Dynasty was one of the hit films of last year. Aishwarya who looked regal in the film portrayed the antagonist role and was described as treacherous.

