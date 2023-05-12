From Losing An Eye To Mouth Cancer, The Tragic Tale Of Lalita Pawar

Veteran actress Lalita Pawar was recognised as the popular evil mother-in-law of the 50s and 60s cinema. Her par-excellence acting skills have always wowed the audience. Later, in Anari and Anand, she portrayed positive roles which left everyone shocked. While she may have given a tough time to the actresses on-screen, she was quite the opposite in real life.

Lalita Pawar was a hit actress in both the Hindi and Marathi film industry. She gained immense recognition for her work as Manthara in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. But despite all her fame, the actress who ruled the silver screen struggled in her personal life and reportedly had a troubled time in the last days of her life.

Lalita Pawar started her career as a child artist at the age of 9. She has delivered many hit films. But one accident caused her career to pause. In the movie Jung-e-Azadi, in one of the scenes, co-actor Bhagwan Dada had to slap the actress. Reportedly, during the shoot, he slapped her across the face so hard that her ear started to bleed. If reports are to be believed, she lost all sensation on one side of the face and had left eye damage which became permanently half-shut.

There were also media reports of the actress getting the wrong treatment which led to paralysis of the right side of her body and had to receive treatment for almost 3 years. However, this accident brought her more film roles (though not lead roles) for the portrayal of evil characters.

Lalita Pawar got married to producer Ganpatrao Pawar. However, the marriage did not last long. Unfortunately, her husband had an extra-marital affair with her younger sister. This led to a divorce. Later, the actress got married to a filmmaker named Raj Kumar Gupta and together they have a son- Jai Pawar who is also a film producer.

After her second wedding, Lalita Pawar was diagnosed with mouth cancer. She was shifted to Pune. Reportedly, the actress believed that her negative role portrayal was the cause of her suffering. The actress passed away in 1998. However, what strikes me as tragic is that she was all alone during her last breath. It was when her son rang her up and nobody received the call, the family rushed to the house only to find that the actress had passed away.

Lalita Pawar has acted in many popular films like Anadi, Shree 420, and Gora Kumbhar.