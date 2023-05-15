From Parinda To Dil To Pagal Hai, 5 Movies That Shot Madhuri Dixit To Stardom

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is fondly referred to as the Dhak Dhak Girl by her fans. For more than three decades the actress has played many characters on the silver screen, from Mohini in Tezaab, Pooja in Dil To Pagal Hai to Chandramukhi in Devdas. The 56-year-old has enthralled the audience with her beauty, her dazzling smile, her impeccable acting and her graceful dance moves. But, there are these 5 films that played a huge role in catapulting Madhur Dixit to fame.

Parinda

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda was released in 1989. The hit movie starred Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar in key roles. In the crime drama, Madhuri plays the role of Paro, whose brother gets killed by gang members. She thinks her lover is responsible for his death, but the truth is far from what she assumes.

Dil

Dil, directed by Indra Kumar, marked Madhuri Dixit’s first collaboration with Aamir Khan. The movie is about Raja and Madhu falling in love and marrying each other against their parent’s wishes. The actress even won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for this movie.

Khal Nayak

Subhash Ghai’s Khal Nayak was released in 1993. The hit movie starred Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Rakhee Gulzar, and Anupam Kher to name a few. The movie portrays Sanjay Dutt as an anti-hero. The movie centres around the escape of Ballu from prison and his arrest. Apart from the unique storyline, Madhuri’s dance performances like Choli Ke Peeche earned her much appreciation.

Anjaam

Anjaam is a psychological thriller directed by Rahul Rawail. It was released in 1994. Anjaam is the story of a wealthy man named Vijay who is very much in love with Shivani. However, he is heartbroken when she ties the knot with someone else. Unable to move on, Vijay tries to disrupt her marriage life. The movie stars Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Sudha Chandran, Deepak Tijor and others in key roles.

Dil To Pagal Hai

Directed by Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai is a romantic musical that redefined love with a classic love triangle. The movie stars Madhuri Dixit, Shah Ruh Khan and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.