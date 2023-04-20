From Roka To Wedding, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Complete 16 Years Of Togetherness

On Thursday, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. They are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. In the past, Aishwarya talked about her unexpected engagement ceremony, which was held without her father’s knowledge, as she comes from a South Indian family and was not accustomed to the tradition.

Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai on a balcony in New York in 2007, and she accepted his proposal. The couple then made their relationship public and got engaged. They tied the knot in the same year in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai.

Aishwarya shared in a 2019 interview with Filmfare that she was surprised by the traditional ‘roka’ ceremony that took place without her father’s knowledge. As a South Indian, she was unfamiliar with this custom, and her father was out of town at the time. If he had been present, he would have taken a day to return.

Abhishek informed Aishwarya that he and his family were coming over for a traditional “Roka ceremony”, even though her father was out of town. Aishwarya was surprised and unsure about what was happening. After the ceremony, she was still trying to process what had occurred and even questioned if it was an engagement. Later, while filming a scene for the movie Jodhaa Akbar, she felt surreal sitting as a bride, as both her on-screen and off-screen lives were intertwining strangely.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have acted together in several movies such as Dhoom 2, Guru, and Raavan. In 2011, they became parents to their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya’s upcoming movie is Ponniyin Selvan: 2, whereas Abhishek has a film called Ghoomer in the works.

