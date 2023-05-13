From Shriya Saran To R Madhavan, Celebs Who Are Vegetarian

We all are star-stuck by the glamorous life of celebrities, who keep updating us with their daily activities. While some want to know the secret behind their fitness, others are interested in their luxurious accessories. There are also people who want to know what celebs eat in a day. You will be surprised to know that there are a bunch of South stars, including heartthrob R Madhavan, who prefer a vegetarian over a meat diet.

Check this space to know about these vegetarian South stars:

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran, known for her role in Drishyam 2, prefers home-cooked food. And, we think that is probably the secret behind her sizzling-hot curves.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan, who is making a lot of noise with her role in Ponniyin Selvan 2, prefers to eat organic food. Uttapam and sambhar are her hot favourites. The Tamil actress is associated with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

R Madhavan

Coming from a Tamil Brahmin family, the Tanu Weds Manu and 3 Idiots fame actor, R Madhavan maintains his own kitchen garden and eats homegrown vegetables. The actor is also associated with PETA and keeps urging his fans not to eat animals.

Suriya

Jai Bhim star Suriya is another celeb who strictly follows a vegetarian diet. He is said to have a soft corner for the very tempting curd rice.

Genelia D’Souza

The ever-gorgeous Genelia D’Souza, the wife of Ritesh Deshmukh, is a vegan. The actress is also said to be strict about the diet of her better half.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Who does not know the ever-stunning Tamannaah Bhatia? The beautiful actress gained immense popularity worldwide with her blockbuster film, Baahubali. Until she turned vegetarian a few years back, Tamannaah’s favourite dish used to be none other than chicken biryani.

Dhanush

South superstar Dhanush is a big-time foodie. He loves idli, dosa and sambhar.