Govind Namdev: NSD-Trained Actor Who Became One Of The Most Popular Bollywood Villains

Govind Namdev is a known face in Bollywood who is famous for his impeccable acting skills and portrayal of different characters. His roles as the police commissioner in Wanted and the villain in Oh My God have been quite famous among fans. The 68-year-old has appeared as a villain in many other films, including Bandit Queen, Prem Granth, Virasat, Satya and Sarfarosh.

Namdev was born in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. His father was a tailor who used to sew clothes for idols. While growing up, he started reading the biography of Mahatma Gandhi. He developed such a strong desire to know about great personalities that he read biographies of great people like Sarojini Naidu and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and vowed to be like them. He decided to shift to Delhi for studies.

While studying in 11th grade, Govind decided to do a job in order to earn money. He then learned about the National School of Drama through an advertisement. The Delhi government was then offering scholarships of Rs 250 to the NSD. He decided to fill out the form and got selected for the drama school where his batchmates were Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. He worked on his skills and only then decided to go to Mumbai to become an actor.

Namdev came to Mumbai in 1990 with the intention of acting in films. He revealed that he knew he wouldn’t be a hero because of his age. So, he focused on playing villainous roles. After shifting to Mumbai, he got work in Ketan Mehta’s Sardar Patel within three months. During that time, he met Pahlaj Nihalani and David Dhawan, who were working on Shola Aur Shabnam. They offered him the role of an inspector in the film.

He didn’t want to be typecast in the role of an inspector, so he rejected various offers from directors. He always wanted to perform roles that displayed his mettle as an actor. Govind Namdev has been working in the industry for more than 30 years. He has garnered immense love and respect from the audience as well as his peers.

