Govinda To Shiney Ahuja, Actors Whose Careers Suffered Due To Legal Troubles

Bollywood actors enjoy a luxurious life and lots of fan following when their films do well. However, their stardom is as fragile as a drop of dew on a leaflet. A slight imbalance can cause a catastrophic downfall in their career. The most problematic of them all are court cases.

Several actors find themselves embroiled in lawsuits, which is either an intellectual property issue, an issue that highlights the film hurting religious sentiment or personal misconduct such as assault and sexual harassment. While some actors turn out to be innocent, others continue to face the consequences of their actions.

Here is a list of actors and actresses who saw their careers taking a backseat due to their legal troubles:

Govinda – Govinda was shooting for his film Money Hai Toh Honey Hai when he slapped Santosh Bateshwar Ray. The act was caught on camera and the actor faced a lawsuit in 2008. The case was closed 9 years later in 2017 with the court ordering the actor to give an unconditional apology to Santosh and the apex court. However, over the course of these nine years, the actor’s career took a big hit, and he stopped getting offers the way he used to.

Fardeen Khan – The No Entry star found himself involved in a drug case in 2001 and the lawsuit stated that he was being tried because of making an attempt to buy a gram of cocaine. This case closed in 2011 and the actor was granted immunity against prosecution in 2012 but his career came to a catastrophic end because of the case.

Sooraj Pancholi – When Jiah Khan died by suicide, the person who ended up being the most affected by the unfortunate incident was Sooraj Pancholi. Not only was the actor mourning the loss of the love of his life but was also battling the allegation of abetment to suicide. The actor couldn’t do a single film since then, but he was acquitted by a court recently.

Jacqueline Fernandez – Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the industry. However, her career took a hit after she faced accusations in a money laundering case. While the main culprit in the case is conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Jacqueline also found herself in the middle of the lawsuit as Sukesh claimed to have had a relationship with the actress not long ago.

Shiney Ahuja – Shiney had become one of the popular actors in the film industry at a very early stage. After winning the best debut actor for his performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, he appeared in several films like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Life in a Metro, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more.

The actor was accused of raping, detaining and threatening to kill his 19-year-old maid in 2009. The maid retracted her statement two years later but the actor couldn’t find any work in the industry and only did three films since 2011 namely Ghost (2012), Welcome Back (2015) and Har Pal which was originally planned to be released in 2010 but unfortunately never saw the light of day.

