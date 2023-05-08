Guess The Bollywood Diva From Her Childhood Picture

We all love going down memory lane with pictures that would either make us laugh out loud or emotionally. Especially, when it comes to Bollywood celebrities, we are more excited to get a little glimpse of their childhood whether they were the notorious ones or innocent. Now, a childhood picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has resurfaced on the internet. There are quite a few childhood pictures of the actress available on social media. The picture first got attention during the worldwide lockdown in 2020.

The original photo was shared by her brother Aditya Rai back in 2018. The picture shared on Instagram is a collage of four pictures of the Jodha Akbar actress who can be seen in candid poses along with her elder brother. She can be seen donning a cute little dress with short hair and a bindi. In the photos, the two can be seen goofing around as they posed for the camera. The brother-sister duo is looking aww-adorable in this post.

“And then, there were some… Talking about ‘my generation’- the who,” the caption of the post read.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the recently released Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2. The historical epic drama is successfully running at the box office for the second week. The film completed 10 days in theatres and has managed to cross Rs 150 crore (net) at the box office in India. During the second weekend, the film gained momentum and registered solid digits at the ticket counter.

According to the latest update, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has grossed Rs 180.54 crore. The film not only received loved from the Indian audience but also gained high praise overseas as well. The film has grossed Rs 118 crore overseas so far. The overall worldwide collection stands at Rs 298.54 crore gross and is likely to enter the 300 crore club by today.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the sequel of Mani Ratnam’s two-part film based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel of the same name.

Along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi essayed the lead roles. Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Vikram Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Parthiban and Prabhu were also seen in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here