‘Had A Huge Crush On Twinkle Khanna; Even Used To Chase Her’: Shahid Kapoor

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, popular Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor revealed that he had a huge crush on actress Twinkle Khanna and once even chased her while she was shooting for a film.

He revealed that Twinkle Khanna was shooting for a film named Itihaas in 1997. Shahid Kapoor’s mother, Neelima Azim, was also a part of the film, so Shahid got the opportunity to be on the set. He said that he used to be there with a friend, and they used to wait for hours just to get a glimpse of her. He used to look at her from a distance and follow her whenever he saw her. However, he revealed that he could never muster the courage to talk to her and just liked looking at her.

Twinkle Khanna’s wit and good looks have always kept her in the news. The daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia has now left acting and has become a writer. Mrs Funnybones is married to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and have two children named Aarav and Nitara. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1995 film Barsaat and has done some popular films like Itihaas, Baadshah, International Khiladi, Mela, etc.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor is married to Mira Rajput, and the couple has two children as well. In a 20-year-long career, Shahid has had his fair share of ups and downs. His name has also been linked to various popular actresses in the industry. On the work front, Kabir Singh was Shahid’s highest-grosser and his most commercially successful film. The actor’s last theatrical release was the film Jersey, but the film didn’t fare well at the box office. However, his last release was an Amazon Prime series, Farzi. The series received huge admiration from the audience and became the most-watched Indian web show.

