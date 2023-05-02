Here's Why Govinda And David Dhawan's Friendship Broke

Do you remember Bollywood’s iconic actor-director duo who never failed to entertain us and gave uncountable hits? Wondering who are we talking about? Yes, you guessed it right. The duo we are talking about is none other than Govinda and David Dhawan. Unfortunately, they aren’t friends anymore. Have you ever thought about why and what was the reason?

In an interview with journalist Rajat Sharma, Govinda spoke about his rift with David Dhawan in a sarcastic tone. The actor said, “I don’t imagine his son will also do 17 films with him. I had no idea what it meant to work on so many films with the same director. I didn’t even treat my family members the way I treated him. My brother is also a filmmaker, although I haven’t worked on 17 films with him.”

Govinda further said, “I’m not sure what he expected, but when I explained the concept of Chashme Badoor to him, he began collaborating it with Rishi Kapoor without even informing me. When my secretary spoke with him on speaker I heard ‘ChiChi has started questioning way too much. I no longer wish to collaborate with him.” ChiChi is Govinda’s nickname.

While David Dhawan never responded to the statement, a source close to the filmmaker talked to a news portal on the matter. “If Govinda believes that the 17 films he made with David are the reason for him to be forever grateful, David may do the same. But he won’t do it," the source added.

According to reports, .Govinda was upset when Dhawan started working with other actors such as Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Govinda was last seen on the big screen in 2019 in Rangeela Raja. The film was directed was Sikander Bharti and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani. Along with Govinda, the film also starred Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here